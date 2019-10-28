Halsey And Evan Peters Are Officially A Couple And Their Costume Game Is Strong

May Halsey and Evan Peters’ new relationship be as strong as their couples costume game.

The “Graveyard” singer and “American Horror Story” alum confirmed their romance over the Halloweekend with not one but two coordinating costumes after weeks of speculation that they were more than friends.

The duo hit the red carpet for the 100th episode celebration of “American Horror Story” on Saturday night ― Peters stands as the actor to appear in the most episodes across the series’ run ― dressed as another famous couple, Sonny Bono and Cher.

Both fully committed to the polka-dot-heavy concept with Peters rocking a ’70s-era ’stache and Halsey sporting long, straight black hair, which we can only imagine she flipped a couple of times throughout the evening.