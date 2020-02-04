Halsey Ferociously Confronted Heckler At Concert In Miami

Super Bowl weekend proved that the Kansas City Chiefs and singer Halsey both know how to make a fierce comeback.

At a pre-Super Bowl BudX concert in Miami Saturday, Halsey went ballistic on a heckler who screamed the name of her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy numerous times, Billboard reported. (See the video below.)

“If you say G-Eazy one more fucking time, I will kick you outside this party,” the “Without Me” singer warned the fan. “I will kick your fucking ass out this party, test me. Fucking test me.” She then asks: “Who was it?”

“I will kick your ass out of this fucking club. You’re not going to disrespect me like that at my own show.”