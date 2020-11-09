ENTERTAINMENT
Who Is In The Hamilton Australia Cast

Handpicked by Lin-Manuel Miranda himself.

Michael Cassels
Introducing the diverse cast of the Australian production of 'Hamilton' including (above from L-R) Shaka Cook, Akina Edmonds and Lyndon Watts.

The cast of the Australian production of ‘Hamilton’ has finally dropped with Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr and Jason Arrow in the lead role of Alexander Hamilton.  

By injecting hip-hop and R&B into typical show tunes and adding race-bending characters, writer and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda retells the story of the founding of the United States and the life of Alexander Hamilton, the first secretary of the US treasury.  

The Pulitzer-winning musical which first hit Broadway in 2015 and swept the 2016 Tony Awards, won a Grammy, picked up many Oliviers in the UK and landed on Disney+ to a mass audience, will finally open in Australia at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre from 17 March 2021. 

Lin-Manuel and the whole original creative team were very involved in the casting process of the Australian company, picking each individual in the cast. 

The entire principal cast are from Australia and New Zealand with many BIPOC performers and three First Nations actors including ‘Top End Wedding’ star Shaka Cook as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison. 

“Get excited,” Shaka wrote on his instagram.

“What an honour and what an incredibly unbelievable opportunity.” 

Here is the official cast of ‘Hamilton’: 

Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton 

Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr  

Chloe Zuel as Eliza Hamilton 

Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler 

Matu Ngaropo as George Washington 

Victory Ndukwe as Marquis De Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson 

Shaka Cook as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison 

Marty Alix and John Laurens and Philip Hamilton 

Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds 

Brent Hill as King George III

New tickets are being released this Friday, with the production now booking until September 2021. 

