Michael Cassels Introducing the diverse cast of the Australian production of 'Hamilton' including (above from L-R) Shaka Cook, Akina Edmonds and Lyndon Watts.

The cast of the Australian production of ‘Hamilton’ has finally dropped with Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr and Jason Arrow in the lead role of Alexander Hamilton.

By injecting hip-hop and R&B into typical show tunes and adding race-bending characters, writer and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda retells the story of the founding of the United States and the life of Alexander Hamilton, the first secretary of the US treasury.

The Pulitzer-winning musical which first hit Broadway in 2015 and swept the 2016 Tony Awards, won a Grammy, picked up many Oliviers in the UK and landed on Disney+ to a mass audience, will finally open in Australia at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre from 17 March 2021.