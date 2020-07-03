Hamilton will drop on Disney+ for Australia and New Zealand at 5pm AEST, Friday July 3.

Disney unveiled the first trailer for the filmed version of the smash hit musical last month after it was announced that three live performances of Hamilton were being cut together into a feature-length film. ﻿

With theatres remaining closed for the foreseeable future, it looks like this new filmed version of Hamilton could be a lifeline for musical theatre devotees.

“We are proud to share #Hamilton a work that has sparked passion, conversation and the need to confront the past to shape the future,” a post on Disney+’s Twitter account said, alongside the minute-long clip.