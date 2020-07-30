Gasp! Hamilton Star Phillipa Soo Just Explained Eliza's Gasp

How can we say no to this? Ever since Hamilton joined Disney+ earlier this month, the meaning behind Eliza Hamilton’s mysterious gasp at the end of the musical has been a much-debated topic. Is she seeing the ghost of her husband, Alexander Hamilton? Could she be seeing the audience’s reaction to the show? Did she catch a glimpse of the queue for the loos in the theatre? In an interview posted online Wednesday, actor Phillipa Soo, aka Eliza Hamilton herself, joined SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show and explained some of the motivation behind the cryptic gasp. (Gasp!)

Soo first wanted to hear what Cagle and his co-host, Julia Cunningham, thought of the gasp, and they each offered somewhat different takes. Cunningham believed that Eliza was breaking the fourth wall and seeing the reaction of the audience, while Cagle believed she was seeing Alexander and realising she told his story. And they’re both right, according to Soo. “I would not be able to tell you precisely what I was thinking in that moment [in 2016] when that shot was taken and what exactly was going on in my brain.

“But I can say that it was definitely night-to-night different — but a mixture of, yes, the character of Eliza sees Hamilton or sees that legacy or sees the orphanage ... or sees her kids telling her story,” Soo said. “It was an exploration for me every day, because you do a show eight times a week for a year and you find new things every single time.” The actor added that sometimes the fourth wall would break, which Soo believes is how the show originally found that moment. “Once we got in front of an audience, it wasn’t until then that I realised I could literally just look out and see all of these beautiful faces and acknowledge the story that we had just all taken a ride to witness,” she said.