A 'Hamilton' Movie Is Coming To Theaters With Original Broadway Cast Intact

This week Disney announced plans to release a filmed version of the stage show, billed as a “live capture,” in movie theaters next year. The principal cast members of the original Broadway company, including Lin-Manuel Miranda , Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jonathan Groff, will appear. Thomas Kail, who won a Tony Award in 2016 for directing the stage production, is repeating his duties for the film.

Aussie “ Hamilton ” fans will have a chance to see the hit musical in Sydney in the autumn of 2021 but those who can’t make it to the stage show will get a second shot ― this time, on the big screen.

Disney presents: Hamilton. With The Original Broadway Cast. Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre. In A Theater Near You. October 15, 2021. #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3

The film will include footage from three live performances of “Hamilton.”

“We are thrilled for fans of the show, and new audiences across the world, to experience what it was like on stage ― and in the audience ― when we shot this at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016,” Kail told HuffPost. “We wanted to give everyone the same seat, which is what this film can provide.”

Disney reportedly paid $75 million for the movie rights to “Hamilton,” making it one of the priciest acquisition deals in Hollywood history.

Naturally, such a figure has already raised a feweyebrows. But given the ongoing success of the Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical, which continues to play to sellout crowds on Broadway after more than 1,800 performances, it seems like a fairly safe gamble. And, as Deadline pointed out, the film is poised to become a major title on the Disney+ streaming service after completing its theatrical run.

Miranda, who left the Broadway production weeks after the show won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, has been largely focused on film as of late. He co-produced the movie version of his musical “In the Heights,” which hits theaters in July.

His relationship with Disney has encompassed a number of projects. In 2018, Miranda starred opposite Emily Blunt in the film “Mary Poppins Returns.” He also wrote music for 2016’s “Moana” and is currently collaborating with Alan Menken on new songs for the live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.”