We’re not standing still, we’re lying in wait ... for the “Hamilton” movie to come out. Writer and star of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda, revealed on Twitter Tuesday that the “Hamilfilm” will be released on the Disney+ streaming network in July. The film features the cast of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” performing on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

It’s only a matter of time...



Our Hamilton film.

THIS July 3rd.

On Disney+.#Hamilfilmpic.twitter.com/cXTM949hRr — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 12, 2020

Miranda’s wife Vanessa Nadal shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of her husband nervously waiting to share the news of the film’s release date:

Sneaky photo of @Lin_Manuel excitedly/nervously waiting to drop this news. He woke up like a jolt of energy (more than usual) and could not keep still! pic.twitter.com/kN59udV8kC — Vanessa A M Nadal (@VAMNit) May 12, 2020

Footage of a live performance of the musical was seen in the 2016 PBS “Great Performances” documentary “Hamilton’s America.” But the full performance has never been released, until now. “Hamilton” the film, directed by the play’s stage director Tommy Kail, reportedly uses footage from three live performances, plus some shots without an audience. “All of the footage was used to create multiple angles, to ensure the cinematic nature of the event, without a bad seat in the house,” Deadline wrote earlier this year.

Miranda, in a statement announcing the film’s release, said the date had been moved up to the July 4 weekend “in light of the world turning upside down.” He said the movie would provide everyone watching “the best seat in the house.” “I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen,” he said. “I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”