21/10/2020 7:36 AM AEDT

DANCE OFF!: Kamala Harris And Trump Bust Out Competing Moves At Dueling Rallies

After Trump's take on the 'YMCA' went viral, Kamala Harris showed off some moves of her own.

There’s a political dance-off unfolding on the campaign trail. 

President Donald Trump’s unusual take on the ‘YMCA,’ above, took off on social media last week. And now, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is sharing some moves of her own.

Harris broke into dance during a rainy campaign event in Florida on Monday:

Since Trump’s dance moves in Florida went viral, he’s worked his “YMCA” steps into most of his rallies.

The reviews for both are pouring in on Twitter: 

