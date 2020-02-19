Harrison Ford Doesn't Care About A Popular 'Star Wars' Mystery

But that cameo had some people scratching their heads, wondering how Solo came back, especially since, you know, he died in “The Force Awakens.” Was Solo a Force ghost like Yoda and Obi-Wan, despite not being a Jedi? Was he a manifestation of his son’s memory? Was Harrison Ford just paid a buttload of money? (Uh, yes for that last one.) Well, Ford has finally been asked the question: Was he a Force ghost? And he doesn’t give a flying Falcon. “A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is,” Ford told USA Today, adding, “Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no (expletive) idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!”

Disney and Lucasfilm This is what happens when Harrison Ford is forced to answer a question on the Force.