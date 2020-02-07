Harrison Ford: America Has Lost Its Moral Leadership And Credibility

Screen icon Harrison Ford lamented on Wednesday the United States’ lack of moral leadership in the world, particularly on issues of immigration and climate change.

“We’re facing some real pressing issues in America and we’re working hard to sort them out,” he said, calling US immigration policy “ludicrous” and saying the nation needs “complete reform.”

“We need to invite people into the country,” he said. “Not keep them out. This is the history of America, it depends on immigration.”

The “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” star didn’t mention President Donald Trump specifically as he spoke in Mexico City to promote his new film, “The Call Of The Wild.” But he said the nation’s role in the world has changed ― and not for the better.

“Our position in the world is tenuous because of our lack of moral leadership, basically,” he said. “We lost some of our credibility in the world and we are anxious to regain it.”

Ford, who has long been active on climate issues, also spoke about political attacks against science.

“Science is being denigrated,” he said. “Science is being ridiculed by people in ideological campgrounds. They are refusing the wisdom, the discipline of science in favor of a political point of view and that has to stop.”

Ford also applauded younger people, such as climate activist Greta Thunberg, for their leadership on the issue.

“I consider the threat of the natural world as the single biggest threat to humanity,” he said.

Ford has called out science deniers in the past. Prior to the 2018 midterm election, he urged voters to “stop giving power to people who don’t believe in science or worse than that, pretend they don’t believe in science for their own self-interest.”

Ford also shared a little movie news: He said a fifth Indiana Jones movie was moving closer to fruition, noting the filmmakers were “close” to having a script ready.