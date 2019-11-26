Harry Morton, Pink Taco Founder And Hard Rock Cafe Scion, Dies At Age 38

Pink Taco founder Harry Morton, who once owned the famous Viper Room nightclub and reportedly romanced several Hollywood celebrities, died Saturday at age 38.

Morton, whose father co-founded the Hard Rock Cafe chain, was found unresponsive in his Beverly Hills, California, home, police told People. His younger brother Matthew was first at the scene, the outlet reported, citing a source.

No foul play was suspected, The Hollywood Reporter noted. Details were not immediately available.

Morton had been romantically linked to several stars, including Lindsay Lohan, Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Jennifer Aniston, according to People and otherreports.

“Best friends. Best life,” Lohan, who dated Morton in 2006, wrote in an Instagram tribute Sunday accompanied by a photo of the pair.