Harry Styles Answers Hopefully The Last Question About His Sexuality

For centuries, humans have been searching for the answers to the biggest questions about the universe like “Where do we come from?” “Why are we here?” and “Will Rihanna ever release another album?”

And yet one exhausting query will likely outlast them all: What is Harry Styles’ sexuality?

The “Fine Line” singer has been fielding inquiries about his love life since his One Direction days and interest has seemingly only grown in intensity during his solo career, as he’s adopted a decidedly more flamboyant aesthetic.

But Styles has consistently pushed back about labeling his sexuality in multiple interviews over the years and yet here we are in 2019 with another answer from the former boy bander about his personal life.

“It’s: who cares? Does that make sense? It’s just: who cares?” Styles responded when asked about his sexuality in a recent Guardian interview.

“It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back,” he added. “It’s not a case of: I’m not telling you cos I don’t want to tell you. It’s not: ooh this is mine and it’s not yours.”