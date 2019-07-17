Harry Styles Could Play Prince Eric In Disney's Live-Action Little Mermaid Remake

Two years after making his film debut, Harry Styles could soon be making another (literal) splash on the big screen.

Variety reported on Tuesday that the former One Direction singer is being courted by Disney to play Prince Eric in the live-action reboot of 1989 animated classic The Little Mermaid.

If Harry is cast, he’ll star opposite Halle Bailey as Ariel, a curious mermaid who gives up her singing voice for human legs.

According to reports, Melissa McCarthy is being considered for the role of sea witch Ursula, while Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are linked to the project as Ariel sidekicks Flounder and Scuttle, respectively.

And while Harry’s involvement has yet to be made official, his fans responded to the prospective casting with great enthusiasm on social media.