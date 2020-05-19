Harry Styles Is Horny For Watermelon In Droolworthy New Music Video

We knew that Harry Styles had a thing for Sara Lee bread ― please familiarize yourself with this “Saturday Night Live” sketch, if you haven’t already ― but it turns out watermelon had his heart all along.

The British singer dropped the music video for his new single “Watermelon Sugar,” off his latest album “Fine Line,” on Monday and it’s just as juicy as it sounds.

Dedicated to the now-foreign concept of touching, a sun-kissed Styles and company frolic on the beach in the video, sensually caressing, eating and delighting in the titular seeded fruit. And, yes, the whole affair absolutely hits differently now that we’re all stuck inside.

It’s basically a sensory overload that, at its full power, has just about everybody watching wishing they were the watermelon in question.

“DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME. Practice social distancing,” Styles wrote on Twitter announcing the video’s release. “Watermelon Sugar Video Out Now.