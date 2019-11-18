Harry Styles Rips Off His Pants On 'SNL' To Give Fans What They've Been Waiting For

He also debuted his new single, “Watermelon Sugar,” as the musical guest.

Harry Styles was everywhere on “ Saturday Night Live ” in his first hosting gig on the comedy show. He mocked his personal life, threw shade at former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik — and finally ripped off his pants for a big finale among a series of sketches.

In his monologue, Styles compared hosting “SNL” to dating and being in a relationship. “Just like all my serious relationships, we’re gonna’ spend one incredible night together and then never see each other again,” he quipped before fake-playing jazz at a piano.

“I’m not in a boy band anymore,” he said, referring to One Direction. “I’m in a man band.”

He recalled his old bandmates. “I love those guys. Niall [Horan], Liam [Payne], Louis [Tomlinson],” he said, then pretended to struggle to come up with the name of Malik, who left the group before it disbanded. “Ringo! Yeah, that’s it!”