Harry Styles Trolls Ultimate Troll Candace Owens With ‘Manly Men’ Instagram Post

Last month, American Vogue revealed that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer was its December cover model — the first man to have the cover to himself in the magazine’s 127-year history. Styles appears on the cover of the iconic magazine blowing up a balloon while wearing a floor-length Gucci gown paired with a tuxedo jacket.

﻿Harry Styles does not give a frock what Candace Owens thinks of him.

In the accompanying cover story, Styles said that he finds women’s clothes “amazing” and feels that putting yourself in a gender-normative box is limiting.

“When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play,” Styles told Vogue.

He added: “There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means — it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

And although many loved that Styles snubbed normative gender expression on the cover of such an influential fashion magazine, some — including Owens — critiqued the singer’s embrace of gender-fluid fashion.

The right-wing author and commenter — known for downplaying Hitler’s genocide and claiming that the GOP’s “Southern strategy” was a myth — argued on Twitter that Styles was indicative of the “steady feminization of our men,” adding, “Bring back manly men.”