Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe on Tuesday condemned President Donald Trump’s futile bid to overturn the 2020 election result.

“Mr Trump, you have lost,” Tribe said on CNN’s “Outfront” after the Supreme Court dismissed a Republican attempt to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state.

“You’ve got to move on,” the commentator continued, noting that the United States needs to focus on things like the coronavirus pandemic and national security, not litigating the election.

Tribe asked Trump to “stop undermining democracy” and accused him of “trying to sow chaos” with his multiple lawsuits challenging the outcome of the vote.

“You’re not going to get anywhere with these ludicrous efforts to overturn the election and to engineer a coup,” he added. “You are a loser.”

Check out the interview here: