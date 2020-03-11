Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Said Jennifer Aniston 'Should Be Killed'

Harvey Weinstein once made threatening comments about Jennifer Aniston when he was asked if he had sexually assaulted her, newly unsealed court documents reportedly reveal.

Court documents made public Monday include dozens of emails sent by the Hollywood mogul in the wake of exposés in October 2017 about his history of sexual harassment and assault, Variety and The New York Times reported.

In one exchange, Weinstein wrote to his then-representative Sallie Hofmeister that “Jen Aniston should be killed.” He did so after being forwarded a National Enquirer reporter’s email seeking comment about an allegation ― which turned out to be untrue ― that Aniston had accused him of groping her.

Aniston’s publicist Stephen Huvane confirmed to Variety and the Times that the Aniston had not made such an accusation.

“He never got close enough to her to touch her,” Huvane said in a statement to the Times. “She has never been alone with him. We have no idea about the email, since it wasn’t sent to us, nor do we have any comment to make on it.”

The email about the actor was one exchange among many within roughly 1,000 pages made public this week. Other emails revealed Weinstein’s desperate pleas to rich and famous friends for help rehabilitating his image following the exposés about his abuse of women in Hollywood.

The documents were unsealed ahead of the former producer’s scheduled sentencing Wednesday. He faces a minimum sentence of five years and up to 29 years in prison after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act (he pleaded not guilty to five charges against him).