Harvey Weinstein Has Heart Surgery, Will Be Transferred To Rikers Island

The former Hollywood mogul will not mix with the general population; instead, he will be housed in a medical wing in the facility that also offers extra protection to high-profile inmates.

Harvey Weinstein underwent heart surgery at a New York hospital on Wednesday and will be transferred to the city’s Rikers Island holding facility, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Weinstein, 67, was convicted on multiple rape charges last month and faces detention at Rikers until his sentencing hearing March 11, at which point he will be transferred to a prison upstate.

His spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, told Variety that doctors needed to remove a blockage and that the operation was successful.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images NEW YORK, USA - FEBRUARY 24: Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York City Supreme Court on February 24, 2020 in New York, United States. Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and committing a first-degree criminal sexual act. (Photo by Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A maximum sentence would mean spending 29 years behind bars for forcing a sex act on former production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi and raping once-aspiring actor Jessica Mann. Jurors declined to convict Weinstein on the most serious charges that would have come with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Weinstein was remanded into state custody immediately following the Feb. 24 verdict, but complained of chest pain while being driven to Rikers. New York Department of Corrections officials made the decision to reroute him to Bellevue Hospital on Manhattan’s east side for treatment.

Weinstein’s representatives have stressed their client’s health condition throughout the trial and aftermath.