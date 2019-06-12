HBO Chernobyl Writer Urges Tourists To 'Show Respect' After Selfies Posted From Nuclear Site

The writer and producer of HBO’s Chernobyl has asked tourists to show respect for “all who suffered and sacrificed” as a result of the 1986 nuclear disaster, after the hit series prompted a rise in tourism to the area.

Craig Mazin addressed photographs being posted to Instagram and other social media platforms, which show visitors posing for selfies and using relics of the disaster as props.

In one particular photo a woman is seen posing in a hazmat suit, undone to reveal she is wearing only a thong underneath.

“If you visit, please remember that a terrible tragedy occurred there,” Mazin tweeted. “Comport yourselves with respect for all who suffered and sacrificed.”