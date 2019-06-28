Heads Up Donald Trump: Twitter Plans To Penalize Politicians Who Break Its Rules

Twitter says it will now penalize politicians who break its rules against abusive behavior ― even if that politician is President Donald Trump.

Previously, Twitter tended to give some leeway to public figures ― including government officials ― when their most offensive tweets violated its terms of service, citing “public interest.”

But on Thursday, the company announced it would start making it harder for users to find and view some of the most vitriolic content that politicians post by labeling them as abusive and de-prioritizing such messages in searches.

“In the past, we’ve allowed certain Tweets that violated our rules to remain on Twitter because they were in the public’s interest, but it wasn’t clear when and how we made those determinations,” the company wrote in its announcement. “To fix that, we’re introducing a new notice that will provide additional clarity in these situations, and sharing more on when and why we’ll use it.”