A Heart Attack Gender Gap Means Women Are Dying 'Needlessly'

Charday Penn via Getty Images Shot of a senior woman suffering from a heart attack in the park

Last week the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released it annual Causes of Death data, which showed heart disease was the single leading cause of death in Australia, claiming 17,533 Australians in 2018, or around 48 every day.

A charity abroad has now come out and said two women a day are thought to be dying needlessly due to the “heart attack gender gap” – where they do not receive equal treatment to men.

Stark inequalities in awareness, diagnosis and treatment of heart attacks contributed to an estimated 8,000 plus women dying in England and Wales over a 10-year period from 2003-2013, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) said.

In a new briefing, Bias And Biology: How The Gender Gap In Heart Disease Is Costing Women’s Lives, the charity said women delay seeking help when they experience symptoms.

There is a common perception that heart attack is a man’s disease, BHF said. But twice as many women die from coronary heart disease – the underlying cause of most heart attacks – than breast cancer in the UK, according to the charity.