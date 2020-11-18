Hedwig Postponed Over Casting Of Hugh Sheridan As Trans Lead

Getty/Sydney Festival Hugh Sheridan will no longer play the lead role as gender variant character Hedwig in the now-postponed Sydney Festival production of 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch'.

The Australian production of ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ has been postponed after a petition highlighted the lack of LGBTQ representation in the show and expressed “disappointment” over the casting of cisgender actor Hugh Sheridan in the lead role of Hedwig.

Actor and ‘Wentworth’ star Zoe Terakes posted an open letter to Sydney Festival, written by Daya Czepanski, explaining why trans representation is vital when telling the story of a trans character. The letter also called for the recasting of Sheridan, who in October said he was attracted to both men and women but avoids labelling himself or his sexuality.

“The choice to cast a cisgender male as a transgender character is offensive and damaging to the trans community and continues to cause genuine distress and frustration amongst trans and non-gender conforming performers all across Australia,” read the letter, which was co-signed by prominent figures in the theatre industry, including Daniielle Alexis, Suzy Wrong and David Campbell.

“Trans performers have been told for decades by agents, casting directors and media that the world will not accept our bodies on screen or stage: that the roles just aren’t there or that the timing is not right for us.”

The letter stated that the signees understood the commercial benefits of casting a household name like Sheridan but reiterated that trans people have been excluded from telling a story from their community and that Sydney Festival had earlier made a promise on its website to “recover, reconnect communities and reinvigorate Australian” actors in 2021.