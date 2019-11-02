Heidi Klum's Wildly Gory Halloween Costume Took 12 Hours To Put On

No one does Halloween like Heidi Klum.

The supermodel held her 20th annual Halloween party on Tuesday night and brought jaws to the floor with her gory costume choice.

Appearing at New York’s Cathédrale as a bloody, tube-covered alien monster, Heidi wore a horrifying outfit featuring exposed muscles and intestines.

She was accompanied by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who was presumably dressed as the astronaut who “found” Heidi’s alien version, sporting a bloody face and shattered helmet.