Helena Bonham Carter Dating New Man After Getting 'Bored Of Grieving' Tim Burton Split

Helena Bonham Carter always finds magic on-screen whether she’s playing a deliciously deranged witch or second in line to the throne, but now she’s saving a little bit for herself.

After splitting with director and frequent collaborator Tim Burton in 2014, she’s found love again with Rye Dag Holmboe. Carter, 53, and the 32-year-old Norwegian writer were first linked in October 2018, and the pair made their debut as a couple at Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London this month.

“You break up, you grieve, you get bored of grieving, and then you finally move on,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK about her split with Burton. “I’m very happy with someone else. It’s been a bit of unexpected magic in my life.”