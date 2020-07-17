Sex Is Cool, But Have You Ever Seen Henry Cavill Build A Computer?

In these uncertain and deeply horny times, people are seeking out pleasure wherever they can — for a good chunk of the internet, that means watching Henry Cavill build himself a computer.

Like many of us in lockdown, the ‘Man of Steel’ star is taking up new hobbies in his own personal fortress of solitude, but he just so happens to be doing so in a tank top, much to the delight of his millions of followers.

On Thursday, Cavill flexed his nerd credentials by sharing a 5-minute video of himself constructing a gaming PC from scratch. In it, the actor labours over the project through the night, as he consults a variety of manuals and makes his fair share of mistakes.

And he seemed to be in on the joke, as he set his tinkering to the seductive musical stylings of Barry White.

While we won’t pretend to know much about the hardware, the final product at least looks good, as the “Witcher” star tricks out the machine with technicolor lights.