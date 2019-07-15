Los Angeles Beatles fans thought they died and went to heaven Saturday night when Ringo Starr joined Paul McCartney on stage to perform Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Helter Skelter.
The audience at Paul’s massive Dodger Stadium concert screamed when he announced during the encore a “surprise for everyone” — the “one and only Ringo Starr!”
The Beatles drummer walked on stage, embraced his old bandmate and got a kiss on the top of the head, according to The Blast.
“Peace and love, everybody!” Ringo shouted. “All right, brother,” Paul said. “I love you, man.”
Ringo settled in behind the drums, and they let loose ... on an appropriately psychedelic stage.
Ringo tossed his sticks into the audience when the band finished and pretended to reach for Paul’s bass to chuck that in, too. “It’s been a thrill for me,” he said. “And I love you, man.” Paul told his old pal (again): “I love you, man. Peace and love, Ringo.”
“I don’t think I’ll see something more iconic in my entire life,” tweeted one lucky fan in the audience. Another gushed on Twitter: “I LOVE MY LIFE.”
Ringo turned 79 years old on July 7 and Paul, 77, wished a happy birthday on Instagram to the “best drummer in the world”.
It was the last night of Paul’s solo American tour that started in May in New Orleans. “Farewell to you guys,” Paul said at the end, Variety reported. “Farewell to America. Only one thing left to be said: We’ll see you next time.”