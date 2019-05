This post is dark and full of spoilers.

And now our watch has ended.

After eight seasons, 73 episodes and one melted throne, winter is finally over — “Game of Thrones” has reached its conclusion. And like Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) walking through the rubble of what Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) left of King’s Landing, it’s time to assess the aftermath.

SPOILERS: Click here to find out what happens at the end of “Game of Thrones”.