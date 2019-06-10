Hero 4-Year-Old Tells Air Passenger Where To Stick Her Stinky Bare Foot

Put this child on every flight.

Rodney Small, 4, was flying to Texas with his father, Darry Small, after a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida when he encountered what every air traveler dreads: a foot ― bare, of course ― from a passenger in the row behind him, creeping up toward his armrest.

While many adults might sit quietly and stew over it, the child took quick remedial action.

“There’s stinky feet behind me!” he called out, as his father laughed.

“Hey buddy,” he called back to the person behind him. “You have your feet behind me.”

The foot went back to its own row.

“Sometimes adults hold back with confronting others to keep the peace,” his father told Unilad. “But as a child he voiced his concerns and his facial expressions and reaction made it hilarious.”

He told “Good Morning America” that the woman apologized, and said his son spoke out because he’s been told to keep his own feet off of furniture.

“He was just curious as to why that rule didn’t apply to the lady sitting behind him,” he said. “I wasn’t offended at all but his reaction just caught me by surprise and ended up being the highlight of our trip.”

H/T digg