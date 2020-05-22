‘Hero’ Costco Worker Hailed After Showdown With Irate Shopper Over Mask Policy

A worker at a Costco store is being praised on social media for calmly deescalating a battle with an angry customer who refused to wear a mask while shopping in the store.

Costco requires all employees and customers to wear a face covering while inside its retail locations. But the customer filmed himself waiting in the checkout line without a mask and berating a worker named Tison who asked him to put one on.

“I’m not doing it because I woke up in a free country,” the customer said after threatening to put the Costco worker on his “3,000-follower Instagram feed.” Tison greeted the man’s Instagram followers, politely told him to have a great day and walked away ― taking the customer’s shopping cart of goods with him.

“You’re no longer welcome here in our warehouse,” Tison said. “You need to leave, thank you very much.”