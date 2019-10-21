High School Girls Soccer Team Gets Yellow Cards After Equal Pay Protest

A high school girls soccer team in Vermont tried to advocate for equal pay at a Friday game and managed to receive multiple yellow cards in the process.

After scoring their first goal of the night, several members of the Burlington High School girls team took off their blue uniforms to reveal custom white jerseys bearing the slogan #EQUALPAY, according to the Burlington Free Press.

Referees responded by issuing yellow cards for unsportsmanlike conduct to the four players who took off their uniform jerseys, instead of just lifting them up, as other players did. The league’s rules prohibit players from wearing uniforms bearing slogans during official games, though they can sport them during practices and off-field events, according to WPTZ-TV.

At the Burlington game, the crowd cheered and chanted “equal pay” when the girls revealed the jerseys, more than 500 of which the team had already sold as part of a fundraising campaign.