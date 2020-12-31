Hilaria Baldwin's Former Dance Partner: She 'Always' Wanted To Be Considered Spanish

Hilaria Baldwin’s former dance partner has weighed in on the controversy about her alleged Spanish heritage, saying in an interview that the woman he knew as Hillary Hayward-Thomas “always” had a “desire to be considered Spanish.”

Alexander Rechits, who danced alongside the 36-year-old from 2006 to 2009, told The New York Times that the ”‘Hilaria’ thing is hilarious to me,” in a piece published Wednesday.

He told the Times that after they stopped dancing together, Hillary Hayward-Thomas took on the Spanish-inspired version of her first name.

“I understand why she did it. It was always her desire to be considered Spanish. She had roots in Spain, her brother lived there, she visited there a lot. But Hillary is a very good strong name, so why would you change that when you were born here and you weren’t born in Spain?” said Rechits, an immigrant from Belarus, who added: “I have a lot of nicknames in Russian, but I’m still Alexander everywhere I go.”