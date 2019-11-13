Hilaria Baldwin Has Second Miscarriage, Says She's 'Devastated'

Hilaria Baldwin revealed Monday that she had her second miscarriage this year.

Baldwin, a yoga instructor, announced in September that she and husband Alec Baldwin were expecting, but a scan on Monday left her “devastated,” she said.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram. “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this.”