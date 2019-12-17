Hilarie Burton Says She Left Hallmark Film After 'Diverse Casting' Request Ignored

Jim Spellman via Getty Images Actress Hilarie Burton has appeared in a number of Hallmark’s original films over the years.

Hilarie Burton responded to the Hallmark Channel’s since-rescinded decision to scrap ads depicting a same-sex wedding with some eyebrow-raising claims of her own. The actor, best known for playing Peyton Sawyer on “One Tree Hill,” has appeared in a number of Hallmark’s original films over the years, including 2012’s “Naughty or Nice” and 2013’s “Christmas on the Bayou.” However, she said she was dismissed from one of the network’s projects last January because she demanded more “diverse casting.”

“I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting,” Burton wrote in a series of tweets Sunday. “I was polite, direct and professional.” Though she didn’t mention the title of the film, she said studio executives took “none of my requests” into consideration, at which point she was told to “take it or leave it.”

Just going through some old emails from a #Hallmark job I was “let go” from back in January. I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting. I was polite, direct and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 15, 2019

Requests were honored, I was told “take it or leave it”.

I left it. And the paycheck. Shitty being penalized for standing up for inclusivity. I really wanted that job. It was close to my house. It paid really well. It was about the military, which you all know I hold dear. But? — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 15, 2019

“The bigotry comes from the top and permeates the whole deal over there,” said Burton, who is married to Jeffrey Dean Morgan of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Walking Dead.” By contrast, Lifetime “rallied” for her when she signed on to star in “A Christmas Wish,” she said. That film, co-starring Cristián de la Fuente and Megan Park, debuted on the network November 28.

Id walk away again in a heartbeat. The bigotry comes from the top and permeates the whole deal over there. I’ve been loudly cheering for @lifetimetv all year because they heard my concerns + RALLIED! You want inclusive Christmas magic?! We got it.

Love is love🏳️‍🌈🎄💖 #receipts — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 15, 2019