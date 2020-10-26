While Adele fans have been patiently waiting for new music, she gave them the perfect gift to tide them over as she fronted US comedy show Saturday Night Live this weekend. The singer was on top form as she took a starring role in a number of the sketches alongside the SNL regulars, even belting out a few of her classic hits along the way. If you weren’t able to see the show due to it only airing in the States, here’s six hilarious highlights to catch up on... The Batchelor sketch

ok this Adele doing the Bachelor SNL sketch is very fun pic.twitter.com/JVJqvNJOnj — J Λ M Ξ S (@jamesglynn) October 25, 2020

Adele appeared as herself in a skit of The Bachelor, a dating programme which is one of the most popular shows on US TV. During the sketch, she said she is no stranger to heartbreak, joking about the age-inspired titles of her albums, before singing a parody of Hello from inside a bush while disrupting a love rival’s date. Adele closed the skit by joking: “Catch me next week on Love Island!” The musical moments

A compilation of Adele singing at SNL. pic.twitter.com/ZkhhAt2nZY — Abul (@pineabul) October 25, 2020

Despite not being scheduled to perform on SNL, Adele still treated fans to some of her biggest hits, peppering The Batchelor sketch with some inspired musical moments. Oh how we’ve missed that voice. Pre-pandemic predictions

Another sketch saw Kate McKinnon playing psychic Madame Vivelda, who dished out advice on the future in a pre-pandemic world. Adele asked about a big promotion in March, but is told only tears and home deliveries await in her future. The sketch also referenced the controversy surrounding JK Rowling, with Madame Vivelda saying: “If any of you see JK Rowling, please tell her, stick to the books.” Adele’s Ass Angel Jeans

In this fabulously 80s sketch, Adele and Maya Rudolph promoted their ‘Ass Angel Jeans’ that “cover your secret little lady scents”. After Maya passed wind, Adele said: “Don’t worry girl, all I can smell is cinnamon sugar swirl.” Adele visits a nursing home In another Coronavirus-themed sketch, Adele played a granddaughter bringing her boyfriend – portrayed by Pete Davidson – to visit her grandmother at a nursing home. Due to social distancing rules, she has to shout up at Maya Rudolph’s hard of hearing grandmother, and it emerges Adele’s relationship is strained because her partner lost his job. “I am dating a man with no job,” Adele yells. The sketch ends with the revelation the grandmother has squandered her grandchildren’s inheritance. Her opening monologue

She could not have been any more Adele as she opened the show with a monologue. In it, she addressed the fact that fans had been expecting her to perform new music, saying: “My album is not finished and I’m also too scared to do both. I would rather just put on some wigs – and this is all mine by the way – have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.” She also joked about her recent weight loss, adding: “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me but actually, because of all the Covid restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me – and this is the half I chose,” she joked.

» Adele cantando "Rolling In The Deep" en SNL, durante el sketch de The Bachelor.

pic.twitter.com/7yZ3UgHkcV — Adele Nicaragua (@AdeleNicaragua) October 25, 2020