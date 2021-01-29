Just 22 Hilarious Tweets About Reddit Trolling Wall Street With GameStop Stock

Twitter has been absorbed with a David and Goliath-style story this week, and it’s producing some pretty epic tweets. If you’ve been on the internet in the past two weeks you’ve likely at least heard ramblings about the stock market and GameStop — a gaming retailer consisting largely of brick-and-mortar stores that has taken a financial hit thanks to online retailers and the pandemic.

Me cheering on the demise of Wall Street without understanding what’s going on pic.twitter.com/ag8YRrxGBl — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) January 27, 2021

Essentially, a bunch of Reddit users in a group called r/WallStreetBets learned that hedge funders were betting that shares in GameStop would plummet, which would create an opportunity to make money. So, in response, those Redditors decided to band together to make GameStop’s value surge in the stock market ― earning green investors a lot of money and causing the hedge funders to lose money.

in case this is similarly helpful for anyone else...



me: can u explain in 20 words what’s going on with “game stop”?

my bf: .....finance bros bet it would drop. reddit stock traders juiced it so it would rise, which fucked the finance bros — rachel handler (@rachel_handler) January 27, 2021

Due to this success, Reddit users in the r/WallStreetBets subreddit also campaigned to increase the stock prices of other dwindling companies like AMC Entertainment Holdings, BlackBerry and Nokia. Yet, on Thursday, the popular stock-trading app Robinhood abruptly blocked users from purchasing stocks like GameStop and AMC. Robinhood users pushed back on social media, calling the move “rigged” and “complete bullshit.” This resulted in the term “DO NOT SELL” trending on Thursday as well. So, with this info in mind, please enjoy a few very funny tweets about the entire financial fiasco … while it lasts:

me, reading explanations about the gamestop stock thing pic.twitter.com/Img8k98zDX — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) January 27, 2021

GameStop, BlockBuster, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC… it’s like some kids remembered their favorite places in the mall 20 years ago and decided to invest in them pic.twitter.com/QOB8vLtOKk — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) January 27, 2021

Trying to keep up with what's going on between Wall Street, GameStop and Reddit?



Don't worry, here's Margot Robbie in a bubble bath to explain... pic.twitter.com/dSO8z2QcK0 — LADbible (@ladbible) January 28, 2021

Wall Street: The stock market is a perfect system that reflects real economic value



Reddit: Artificially boosts GameStop shares to hurt hedge fund investors



Wall Street: pic.twitter.com/VDY9vGKVKi — Lily Simpson (@LilySimpson1312) January 27, 2021

Wall Street right now pic.twitter.com/LmmrQdc7jI — Paul Lawson (@PaulLaw10) January 27, 2021

hedge fund managers: haha we would be so screwed if this GameStop stock ever went up, good thing that will never happen



Reddit: pic.twitter.com/x8vR9lSKMs — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) January 27, 2021

GameStop sitting amongst Tesla and Amazon after reddit users make it a Fortune 500 company pic.twitter.com/AVUtcjs6gl — Jordan Deeb (@Jordan_Deeb) January 27, 2021

Gamestop unveils their new store interior layouts... pic.twitter.com/Nb6mwJppgk — Seth (@SaxNStrikeouts) January 27, 2021

Your hedge fund collapsed? Sorry to hear that sir. I'm afraid I'm not authorized to give discounts- that'll be $18.95 pic.twitter.com/Xjq6aikatl — Delicious Tacos (@Delicious_Tacos) January 27, 2021

after purchasing 2 shares of Gamestop stock as a joke pic.twitter.com/S8Kx8ddVBr — Rob (@robrousseau) January 27, 2021

Wall Street execs when they rig the stock market vs when other people do. pic.twitter.com/kxClDFqyQq — Danny Neary (@itsdannyneary) January 27, 2021

Everyone right now pic.twitter.com/g2IM9Iy1jr — The New Fill Werrell (@TheEpicDept) January 27, 2021

Me, waking up to day 2 of the Wall Street takedown and seeing DO NOT SELL trending. pic.twitter.com/NPTuqevB55 — Dawn Hunter (@DawnMarieHunter) January 28, 2021

Do Not Sell. Wait and attack. pic.twitter.com/Thg2xTaPv8 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 28, 2021