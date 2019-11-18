40 Hilariously Real Tweets About Gender Reveals

Expectant parents are welcome to celebrate every step of their pregnancy journey as they see fit. But it’s no secret the gender reveal tradition has been the subject of much criticism and mocking, as well as many think pieces.

We’ve rounded up 40 honest tweets about gender reveals from parents and non-parents alike. Whether you love these events, hate them, think the name is a total misnomer, or just appreciate the opportunity to eat some good cake, these will likely resonate.