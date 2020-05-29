Hilary Duff And 'Cheaper By The Dozen' Cast Reunite On TikTok To Make You Feel Old

Hilary Duff apparently won’t rest during lockdown until she’s reunited with every single one of her casts ― “Raise Your Voice” hive, our time is now ― and the latest one on her list is “Cheaper by the Dozen.” The 2003 remake of the classic story about a couple with more children than a football team boasted an undeniably stacked cast (Steve Martin! Bonnie Hunt! Tom Welling! Those “Desperate Housewives” twins!) and even spawned a sequel.

But it has largely been forgotten in the jumble of charming but forgettable family-friendly films since, so imagine our surprise at the cast coming together for a TikTok reunion this week to raise funds for No Kid Hungry. And that means they’re all grown up now and you’ll feel older than ever watching them re-create scenes from the film.