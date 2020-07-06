Hilary Duff Calls Out No-Mask-Wearing Karens With A Side Of Kanye West Shade

Mask-free July Fourth parties and the threat of a Kanye West presidency? Not on Hilary Duff’s watch.

As one of the few remaining celebrities who’s avoided publicly humiliating herself during lockdown, the “Lizzie McGuire” alum is once again cutting through the noise to call out people flagrantly disregarding social distancing practices.

After previously blasting “young millennial assholes” at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s keeping that same energy for “Karens” and others partying away over the holiday weekend without masks.

On Saturday, a “steaming” Duff expressed her frustration at seeing a crowded house party in her neighborhood during a family outing.

“We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. Assholes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and Louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club,” the “Younger” star wrote beneath a photo with her husband, Matthew Koma, and their 1-year-old daughter Banks.