Hillary Clinton Cuts To Trump’s Core In Just 2 Words

Hillary Clinton had some choice words for President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Two of them, in fact.

Trump this week was asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity about Senator Kamala Harris﻿, who was selected to be the running mate of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Trump gave a long and rambling answer in which he attacked the media, praised Hannity and slammed former President Barack Obama. He didn’t mention Harris, but he did squeeze in a dig against his 2016 presidential campaign rival.

Clinton fired back on Twitter: