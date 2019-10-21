Hillary Clinton Shares Parody Of Trump’s Letter To Erdogan: ‘You’re Really Busting My Nuts’

President Donald Trump’s recent letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan became the target of Twitter mockery last week for its both threatening and flippant nature, and Hillary Clinton wanted in on the fun.

In a Sunday tweet, the former Democratic presidential candidate shared a fake letter dated Oct. 16, 1962 ― the start of the 13-day Cuban missile crisis ― from President John F. Kennedy to Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev.

For anyone who read Trump’s missive to Erdogan, the parody — which first appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” — bears more than a few similarities.

“Dear Premier Khrushchev,” it reads. “Don’t be a dick, ok? Get your missiles out of Cuba. Everybody will say ‘Yay! Khrushchev! You’re the best!’ But if you don’t everybody will be like ‘what an asshole’ and call your garbage country ‘The Soviet Bunion.’”

“You’re really busting my nuts here,” the note says in closing. “Give you a jingle later.”