Hillary Clinton said Wednesday that the only reason former President Donald Trump might be acquitted in his impeachment trial for inciting the Capitol insurrection is because his co-conspirators are members of the Senate jury.

“If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won’t be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense,” tweeted Clinton, Trump’s Democratic rival in the 2016 election.

“It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators,” she wrote.