30/09/2020 12:51 PM AEST | Updated 30/09/2020 3:36 PM AEST

Hillary Clinton Responds To Biden-Trump Debate Line With A Zinger Of Her Own

The former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate reacts to the debate "line of the night."

Former Vice President Joe Biden seemed to deliver the most memorable line of Tuesday night’s debate with President Donald Trump

But Trump’s 2016 debate rival, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, delivered a zinger of her own in response. 

Trump on Tuesday ― as he did with Clinton in 2016 ― repeatedly interrupted during the debate, leading Biden to finally interject: “Will you shut up, man?” 

That led to this exchange on Twitter: 

