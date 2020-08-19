Hillary Clinton Throws Shade At James Comey's 'Elect More Women' Tweet

Looks like a couple of male politicians chose to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment by being clueless.

To mark 100 years since women won the right to vote, Donald Trumppardoned Susan B. Anthony for attempting to vote in 1872 even as he attempts to disrupt the November election by preventing the US Postal Service from processing election ballots.

Former FBI Director James Comey also chimed in with a celebratory tweet suggesting that America needs more female politicians.