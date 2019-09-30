Hillary Clinton: Trump 'Knows He's Illegitimate,' It's Why He's Obsessed With Me

Hillary Clinton’s latest book is on “gutsy women,” and, as they say, it takes one to know one.

The former first lady, senator, secretary of state, and 2016 presidential nominee took shots at President Donald Trump, his ego and what she called his “illegitimate” election, while promoting her latest book that she co-authored with her daughter, “The Book of Gutsy Women.”

“I believe he knows he’s an illegitimate president,” she told CBS’s Jane Pauley in an interview that aired Sunday. “He knows. He knows that there were a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out the way it did. And I take full responsibility for those parts of it that I should. But hey, it was like applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation, and losing to a corrupt human tornado.”