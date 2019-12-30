Hockey Player Flirts With Anna Kendrick, And The Twitter Replies Are Hilarious

The New York Islanders hockey player decided to give himself the gift of confidence on Christmas this year by shooting his shot at Anna Kendrick .

Twitter just wants to help out Anthony Beauvillier.

ASSOCIATED PRESS On Christmas Day, Anthony Beauvillier of the NHL's New York Islanders took a shot at connecting with Anna Kendrick.

“Hi @AnnaKendrick47” wrote the 22-year-old forward on Twitter Wednesday, tagging the actor in his very generic post.

Given that the 34-year-old “Pitch Perfect” star is known for writing great Twitter posts …

Hi, I'm Anna, I'm alone tonight and I'm looking for a strapping muscular man to come over because butternut squash is hard to dice. 😗😗😗

… Users on the social media site — including a few NHL players — apparently felt the need to talk up Beauvillier a bit in the replies to his tweet. Ya know, in order to make the potential butternut squash dicer a little more appealing to the actor.

Beau, thank you again for saving all those kittens at that animal shelter in the Bahamas when the Hurricane hit. Still amazed that you swam to Miami with them on your back.

Thanks for performing open heart surgery on me man, I appreciate it

hey man thanks for letting me use your gear during that fundraiser you held for the animal shelter to save puppies. Your cup was way too big but other than that everything worked fine. Thanks again!

Remember Beau when you saved me from a burning building, cooked me a 7 course meal and taught me 8 languages , that was a great day

Waited five years for a donor until this guy gave me his kidney. Can’t thank you enough dude

Thanks for running into that burning orphanage the other day to save those kids. That image of your built chest walking out of the fire holding that little girl in your arms will stick with me forever. Truly a hero.

Anthony, even though I’m a Rangers fan I appreciate you buying me that new PC for Christmas. Stand up guy right here @AnnaKendrick47 .

Hey Beau, The folks at @NASA called, looks like they're gonna need you to save the world from another planet-ending asteroid again. Yeah I know, it's getting old saving the world, but face it you're our only hope! Thanks, the entire world owes you for your sacrifice!

On Friday, Kendrick finally decided to respond to the over-the-top stories about Beauvillier on Twitter.

“These replies have been my entertainment for the last two days,” she wrote. “Thank you all for regaling me with the true tales of this man’s heroism.”