Former Trump Official Mocked For Claiming That The President Has No Platform Now

Hogan Gidley, the former national press secretary for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, claimed Sunday on Fox News that the president is unable to speak out more against the Capitol insurrection because he no longer has access to social media.

“The media are trying to have it both ways,” said Gidley. “On the one hand, [the media says] he should be censored by Big Tech and not be allowed to talk. He also shouldn’t say anything because it’s divisive. And then when he doesn’t say anything and can’t say anything because the platforms have removed him, they say, ‘Where’s the president? Why aren’t we hearing from him?’”

The president was banned from his preferred mode of communication, Twitter, and other social media platforms after he incited a deadly riot on January 6, following a monthslong disinformation campaign asserting that the election was stolen from him.

Trump still has access to the White House briefing room. He can release statements to the press. He can go on national television, as can his current and former spokespeople.