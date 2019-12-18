This Holiday Wrapping Hack Is Blowing People's Minds

’Tis the season to freak out over this simple holiday wrapping hack that’s going ridiculously viral on social media:

The seven-second clip that British bookstore chain Waterstones shared to Twitter on Monday shows how to wrap a rectangular object with a piece of wrapping paper that appears too short.

It racked up more than 11.7 million views in its first 24 hours online.

The footage was initially posted Saturday by the @BlossomHacks account, which offers “daily life fixes that keep you and your family in mind,” as part of a montage of holiday-themed tips below.

That extended video has now been seen more than 3.4 million times.