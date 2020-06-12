Hollywood Celebs Get Dragged For Cringeworthy Anti-Racism Video

An anti-racism video featuring 14 Hollywood celebrities may have done the impossible and brought together a divided nation.

Of course, the reason people are coming together is to make fun of the video, which, while it makes valuable points, is chock full of actors acting “actorly” in a manner that The Daily Beast called “cringeworthy.”

The public service announcement is titled “I Take Responsibility,” and features appearances from white celebrities like Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Kesha, Kristen Bell, Justin Theroux, Debra Messing, Bryce Dallas Howard, Julianne Moore and Stanley Tucci.

The celebrities, all filmed in black and white, then recite the following:

I take responsibility for every unchecked moment, for every time it was easier to ignore than to call it out for what it was. Every not-so-funny joke. Every unfair stereotype. Every blatant injustice no matter how big or small. Every time I remained silent. Every time I explained away police brutality or turned a blind eye. I take responsibility. Black people are being slaughtered in the streets. Killed in their own homes. These are our brothers and sisters. Our friends. Our family. We are done watching them die. We are no longer bystanders; we will not be idle. Enough is enough.

The script’s good intentions are muted by its reliance on cliches meant to lend gravitas.

As Vulture put it:

You know they’re serious because the video is in black and white. You know they’re serious because it’s a montage. You know they’re serious because they pointedly repeat phrases like “I take responsibility” and “I stand against hate.”

Oh, and because Paulson is wearing thick glasses, the website added.