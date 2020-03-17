Channel Seven Home and Away has continued filming amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday one of its longest standing cast members, Ada Nicodemou, opened up to fans about feeling “anxious and scared” about COVID-19, while she prepared for another day of shooting on set.

Australia’s popular television show, Home and Away, has continued its filming schedule amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I really don’t know why I’m videoing, I’m just feeling quite anxious and scared. I hope everyone out there is staying safe. Just be kind everyone, we’ll get through it.”

“Hey everyone, just in my dressing room at work,” the 42-year-old said in a video shared on her Instagram story.

Instagram/Ada Nicodemou Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou in her work dressing room on Tuesday.

The actress then admitted, she was “just feeling really flat today”, before ending her message with, “stay safe”.

Popular soap Home and Away films its internal scenes in Sydney’s Eveleigh. HuffPost Australia has confirmation that a case of COVID-19 was recently “in the building”. The show’s external scenes are shot at Palm Beach in NSW.

HuffPost Australia has contacted Channel Seven for comment.

Several television shows in the US and UK have already been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Two NBC late night shows — “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” — are suspending production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The shows will not come back until at least March 30, The New York Times and Variety first reported.

Production on both BBC dramas Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders has been halted as a precautionary measure, as the UK deals with the rising number of cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile in Australia, Channel Nine entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins and Indigenous singer Thelma Plum have tested positive for coronavirus. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson also contracted COVID-19 while Down Under.